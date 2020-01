SANDWICH – Former Yarmouth Deputy Police Chief Steven Xiarhos will kick off his campaign for state representative next month.

The event will be held February 6 at the Sandwich American Legion Post 188 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Campaign donations will be accepted.

Xiarhos, who lives in West Barnstable and is running as a Republican, is seeking the 5th Barnstable District seat.

Current State Rep Randy Hunt is not running for reelection.

Tom Keyes, a fellow Republican, is also running for the seat.