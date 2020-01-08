Local Restaurant Launches Program to Help Big Brothers Big Sisters

SOUTH YARMOUTH–Y’All’s Wicked Kitchen has partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands to support the Bigs in Blue Program in honor of the late Yarmouth Police K-9 Sergeant Sean Gannon.

The new “Blue Line Burger” will be sold at the restaurant, and $10 of each burger will be donated to the program.

The Bigs in Blue Program began in 2017 after Gannon, a Big Brother himself, died in the line of duty.

The program provides over 20 children with a mentor from local police departments.