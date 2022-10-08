Yarmouth Approves Full-Time Mental Health Expert for Police Department

YARMOUTH – A request by the Yarmouth Police Department for a full-time Mental Health Clinician to assist with calls has been approved by the Board of Selectmen.

The 32-hour position would join the existing, grant-supported part-time clinician helping those in distress due to behavioral health issues as well as educating officers, said Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon—who takes over as Chief in November.

“We have a great team right now. The team is funded through a grant, but we’re looking to expand what we are able to do—the services we can provide to the community—by creating a full-time position,” Lennon told selectmen during their most recent meeting.

The position would be full-time at 32 hours per week and the yearly salary would range between $69,888 to $74,880.

The department currently has two part-time behavioral health clinicians, both funded through the Department of Mental Health Jail Diversion Grant.

“Creating stability with a full-time clinician position will create a better sense of commitment to our mental health initiatives by the department and the town. Our clinician will have more job security and be able to provide better focus on long term investment in our program and our community,” wrote Lt. O’Malley in a memo request to the town administrator.

O’Malley said that the move will also provide more stability for the clinicians in the program.