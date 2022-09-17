You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth Fire Department Awarded $560k

Yarmouth Fire Department Awarded $560k

September 17, 2022

Yarmouth Fire Department crews knocking down a car fire.

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Fire Department has been awarded two FEMA grants totaling  $564,586.

The grants will be used to purchase washing and drying equipment for fire gear, as well as replace a 2.5 ton pump truck. 

Since 2016, the department has received about 3 million dollars in FEMA Assistance to Firefighter Grants, with which they have purchased protective equipment, firefighting gear and rescue supplies.

“The Yarmouth Fire Department pledges to continue our proactive efforts to search for and find innovative grant programs and opportunities designed to reduce the level of financial responsibility pleased on our residents and property owners,” said department leadership in a statement.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 