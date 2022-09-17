Yarmouth Fire Department Awarded $560k

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Fire Department has been awarded two FEMA grants totaling $564,586.

The grants will be used to purchase washing and drying equipment for fire gear, as well as replace a 2.5 ton pump truck.

Since 2016, the department has received about 3 million dollars in FEMA Assistance to Firefighter Grants, with which they have purchased protective equipment, firefighting gear and rescue supplies.

“The Yarmouth Fire Department pledges to continue our proactive efforts to search for and find innovative grant programs and opportunities designed to reduce the level of financial responsibility pleased on our residents and property owners,” said department leadership in a statement.