Yarmouth Hazardous Waste Collection is Saturday

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth is holding a hazardous waste collection on Saturday, July 15.

Items that are too toxic to throw in the trash, such as gasoline, cleaners, pool chemicals, and pesticides will be collected at the Yarmouth Senior Center along Forest Road from 9 a.m. to noon.

These materials can potentially harm sources of water. In turn, Barnstable County officials have helped facilitate events like these regionwide for residents and business owners.

For more details, including a full list of what is and is not acceptable, visit loveyourlocalwater.org.