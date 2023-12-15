Yarmouth Health Officials Host 3-Month Migrant Update Monday

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth health officials will hear a 3-month update on the Migrant Family Shelter Program at their public meeting Monday.

The town is one of several communities across Cape Cod that is being utilized by state emergency sheltering for migrant families.

Harborside Suites Hotel is serving as the Yarmouth site.

Panelists for the update will include Dennis-Yarmouth Superintendent Marc Smith, representatives from the state and VNA Cape Cod, and the site coordinator at Harborside Suites. The meeting will be held both in-person at town hall and remotely on Monday at 5 pm.

The influx of families has pushed the state’s sheltering programs to their limits, with the 7,500 families capacity hit in November.

State officials have called on the federal government to expedite work authorizations to help alleviate the issue.

Yarmouth Selectmen and Chair of the Barnstable County Commissioners Mark Forest previously said that Joint Base Cape Cod, while hosting families, is being underutilized as a shelter location with its capacity to house up to 2,500 individuals in response to Hurricane Katrina.