Yarmouth PD Receives Grant to Support Sexual, Domestic Violence Victims

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department has received $203,000 in state funding to support services for survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

The money was issued by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health in response to needs that emerged amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the grant, the department has brought a second full-time Victim Services Specialist onto their Special Victims Unit. These advocates help survivors find local counseling, connect them with resources such as housing and financial aid, and more.

The Special Victims Unit in Yarmouth features a pair of mental health clinicians along with a detective as well.

Yarmouth Police also plan on launching print and social media campaigns about these services with the money provided by the state. One goal behind this strategy is to increase transparency with residents who do not speak English as their first language.

More details can be found on the Yarmouth Police Department’s Facebook page.