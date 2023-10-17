Yarmouth Providing Medical Screenings for Recent Migrants

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth health officials have said that medical screenings on the migrants who have been housed in the town have found no reported cases of communicable diseases.

Health Director Jay Gardiner provided the update on the services being provided to the people now living at the Harborside Suites Motel.

About 80 people, including 26 families and 25 school-aged children are living hotel rooms.

A vaccination clinic has been scheduled to safely integrate the school-aged children into the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School District.

An on-site daycare provides care for children below school age, while Jerk Café is providing daily meals for migrants under a town contract.

Four members of the National Guard are on-site, coordinating services.

The town has extended a special recognition to Gardiner for his efforts in monitoring the site.

The location remains the only Yarmouth property taking part in the Emergency Migrant Housing Program.

Numerous state officials have called for expedited access to work visas to allow the new migrants to work, thereby reducing budgeting strains for host towns and reducing job vacancies across the region.