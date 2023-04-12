Yarmouth Receiving Unexpectedly Low Opioid Settlement Sum

YARMOUTH – Local leaders are investigating after it was unveiled that Yarmouth would be receiving a significantly smaller sum from the settlements with national opioid manufacturers compared to similarly sized towns.

Town Administrator for Yarmouth Robert Whritenour said that he has been in communication with Barnstable County officials including Assistant Administrator Vaira Harik on the issue.

“While we’re very thankful for what funds have been slotted for us, the comparison of $275,000 versus comparable communities in the $1.1 million dollar range certainly indicates a very serious problem,” said Whritenour.

The money will be distributed over the course of about 20 years, according to the administrator.

The town has reached out to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office to gain more clarity on the situation.

“The Attorney General’s office has been back in touch with us and they have indicated to us over the next couple of weeks we’ll be setting up a meeting to discuss how the numbers came together,” Whritenour said.

Residents will need to vote to appropriate the funds at the upcoming town meeting on April 25, at 6:00 p.m. at the Mattacheese Middle School.

Plans for the money include a new teen drop-in center along with educational and preventative programs.

