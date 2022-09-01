You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth Seeking Public Feedback on Wastewater Infrastructure

Yarmouth Seeking Public Feedback on Wastewater Infrastructure

September 1, 2022

YARMOUTH – Public feedback is being sought on Yarmouth’s wastewater infrastructure plans.

Town officials will be outlining progress they’ve made in their planning efforts while also taking questions and comments during a series of public meetings that will run through December.

Yarmouth’s plans have been aimed at stimulating economic growth locally while restoring estuaries and ponds.

The first of the meetings will be held at the Cape and Islands Realtor’s Association on Mid Tech Drive in West Yarmouth on September 19 at 5 p.m. That meeting will be focused on the Lewis Bay watershed.

To learn more, visit the town’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 