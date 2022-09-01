Yarmouth Seeking Public Feedback on Wastewater Infrastructure

YARMOUTH – Public feedback is being sought on Yarmouth’s wastewater infrastructure plans.

Town officials will be outlining progress they’ve made in their planning efforts while also taking questions and comments during a series of public meetings that will run through December.

Yarmouth’s plans have been aimed at stimulating economic growth locally while restoring estuaries and ponds.

The first of the meetings will be held at the Cape and Islands Realtor’s Association on Mid Tech Drive in West Yarmouth on September 19 at 5 p.m. That meeting will be focused on the Lewis Bay watershed.

To learn more, visit the town’s website by clicking here.