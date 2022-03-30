You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Yarmouth Students Donate To Feed Local Animals

Yarmouth Students Donate To Feed Local Animals

March 30, 2022

Courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Boston

YARMOUTH – The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center recently announced that it received pet food donations from students at Station Ave Elementary School in Yarmouth.

The donation was organized by retired teacher Patricia “Pat” MacArthur with the goal of teaching kindergarten and first grade students the value of charitable giving.

Through their efforts the students were able to gather enough pet food to fill an entire van. The donated food will be used to feed the league’s shelter animals in Brewster.

The Animal Rescue League provided care for over 23,000 animals statewide in 2021.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

