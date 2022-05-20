Yarmouth Voters Decide Two Select Board Seats

YARMOUTH – Michael Stone was re-elected to serve on the Yarmouth board of selectmen this week, receiving around 44% of the vote. Dorcas McGurrin won the second available seat with 38% of the vote.

Joe Glynn finished out of the running with 17% of the vote.

McGurrin will take Tracy Post’s seat on the board as Post is running for the First Barnstable State Representative seat.

Tomas Tolentino, who ran unopposed, was elected to serve on the regional school district committee.

Residents overwhelmingly approved the town’s only ballot question, with over 92% of voters urging elected officials to oppose any plans of Holtec International of dumping one million gallons of radioactive water from the decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay.

The unofficial results come from the town’s social media. Official results have not yet been shared.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter