Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 011

November 15, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 011 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

In an effort to keep this family of 4 children together, these parents are fostering them all due to being removed from bio parents. They have a trauma background. The mom is caring for her elderly parents as well as home schooling them all due to the pandemic. Child #1 female age 3 needs PJ's and some clothing (size 2T) She loves anything princess. Her favorite color is pink. A pink winter hat & gloves/mittens would be great. Her shoe/boot size is child size 6. She wishes for Frozen Barbie's-Elsa or Anna and a toy horse. Child #2 a boy, age 4 would love Capt. America PJ's, Batman hat & gloves, any clothes size 4T. His shoe size is boys 11. He wishes for action figures, motorcycle toys, or a Captain America toy . Child #3, boy age 7 could use some clothing size 7/8. He likes Iron man T shirts, Spider man hat & gloves. His shoe size is boys 1. He wishes for hockey pucks, and Iron Man action figures. Child #4 preteen female, age 11 would like an Anime or Minecraft sweat shirt (girls size 10/Medium). Her shoe size is size 2. She is an artist in making and wishes for art supplies and a Newbury Comics gift card. Mom and dad would really appreciate a BJ's gift card or a Target gift card.
