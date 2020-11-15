Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 011

In an effort to keep this family of 4 children together, these parents are fostering them all due to being removed from bio parents. They have a trauma background. The mom is caring for her elderly parents as well as home schooling them all due to the pandemic. Child #1 female age 3 needs PJ's and some clothing (size 2T) She loves anything princess. Her favorite color is pink. A pink winter hat & gloves/mittens would be great. Her shoe/boot size is child size 6. She wishes for Frozen Barbie's-Elsa or Anna and a toy horse. Child #2 a boy, age 4 would love Capt. America PJ's, Batman hat & gloves, any clothes size 4T. His shoe size is boys 11. He wishes for action figures, motorcycle toys, or a Captain America toy . Child #3, boy age 7 could use some clothing size 7/8. He likes Iron man T shirts, Spider man hat & gloves. His shoe size is boys 1. He wishes for hockey pucks, and Iron Man action figures. Child #4 preteen female, age 11 would like an Anime or Minecraft sweat shirt (girls size 10/Medium). Her shoe size is size 2. She is an artist in making and wishes for art supplies and a Newbury Comics gift card. Mom and dad would really appreciate a BJ's gift card or a Target gift card.

