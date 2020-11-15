You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 061

November 15, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 061 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

Mid Cape single mother of a teenage boy who suffers from Autism and acute anxiety in the community, especially around crowds. He does not leave the house often. He is smart, caring and sensitive to others yet has behavioral outbursts and can become physically aggressive toward mom when he is in crisis. They have a dog who helps to calm the boy and he enjoys walking the dog every day. Child #1 male age 17 needs some winter boots size 10 and some waterproof gloves size large. He wishes for a Smart watch, a gift card for an XBox game or to Target. Mom would truly appreciate some self care items: candles, towels, bath items, or a gift card for a beauty treatment or for coffee at Starbucks. She would also welcome a grocery store gift card.
