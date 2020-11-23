You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 183

November 23, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 183 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

This grandmother is caring for her grandson who suffers from PTSD due to early trauma. He likes to play outside and is very helpful to other elderly people in their neighborhood. Grandmother is on a limited income and would like to be able to provide her grandson with a couple of things he would like. child #1, male age 13, likes anything Underarmour, size 10/12, and needs winter clothing, size 10/12. He wishes for Nike sneakers, size 5. He needs a comforter for his bed (twin). Adult #1, grandmother needs some silverware, and a bagless canister vacuum cleaner. She wishes for a Singer sewing machine to make clothes and items for the house. She needs a pair of boots, preferably black size 6.5 Wide.
