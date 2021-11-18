You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 083

November 18, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

“Ashley” has kept things positive on her own the best she can: during the pandemic and having both children return to school physically for the first time after a year of remote learning - only to have to quarantine the family a few weeks later. These concerns were magnified with Eddie's on-going health issues. There was also a major stressful event involving Eddie's father which further impacted his mental health symptoms. Ashley embraces the holidays with her kids and always makes sure they can be free from their worries when they are able to, and she asks for very little for herself. Ashley-mom- gift cards to TJ Max, Marshalls or Target for house items; Stop & Shop gift card. Eve- 11 year old female- hygiene items; make up; perfumes; Best Buy or Wal-Mart gift card; Lego's, winter hat and gloves Eddie- 10 year old male- hygiene items; body sprays; Best Buy or Wal-Mart gift card; dirt bike items; Lego's, winter hat and gloves.
