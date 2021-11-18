You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 089

Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 089

November 18, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 089 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

Boy's mother is a single mom who has a difficult time financially at times, especially during the holidays. The boy has no relationship with father and struggles around the holidays emotionally due to past trauma. Anxiety and depression symptoms have been amplified over the past year and a half during pandemic. Child #1, male, age 12 Clothing in his size are hard to find, boots are needed this year. Clothes size 14 Husky, boots size 7 Gift cards to anywhere (stores, restaurants) are helpful. Child's wishes for: Pokémon cards, sports items, Legos, books, board games, puzzles. Mom would appreciate any gift cards to the market or local stores.
Filed Under: Promotion

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 