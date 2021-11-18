You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 176

November 18, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 176 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

60 year old single mother raising her adoptive son. Child has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and receives a lot of supports from the community. Due to the mother’s own health issues she has difficulty working and making ends meet. The child and his mother are very close and have very few natural supports outside of their immediate family. Child has recently been going through a growth spurt and mother is having difficulty keeping up with his clothing needs. Child enjoys the outdoors and going on nature hikes. Child #1, male age 13 needs a gift card for winter boots (difficult to fit). Short sleeved shirts, winter hat and warm gloves (not ski gloves) men’s medium and a large cozy blanket. He wishes for: drawing supplies, anything about nature, video games (Minecraft & Among Us) and Five Nights at Freddy’s plush toys. Mom enjoys crafting, especially beading. She needs a warm hat and gloves. Gift card to Stop & Shop and for gas would be most helpful.
