You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 181

Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 181

November 18, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 181 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

This foster family of 6 took in twins whose parents have significant mental illness. Amazing and generous family who does everything to provide for their children and ensure all their needs are met. The mom took a year off work to homeschool all 4 children due to the Covid pandemic. They are now back to school in person. This family loves camping, fishing, family game night and spending time together. Child #1, female age 7, is described as a “girlie girl” she wishes for: A fidget kit, COLORING ANYTHING, arts and crafts, duffle bag, dolls, nightlight or starry night LED projector for her bedroom. Child #2, male age 7 wishes for: a fidget kit, kinetic sand, outdoor games, coloring supplies, coloring books, a gift card to Game Stop or for Minecraft, or Mario Mansion games. Child #3, female age 10 wishes for: Hat/gloves with pom pom, fuzzy socks, hair accessories, a cuddly blanket, dolls/dollhouse supplies, LOL dolls, arts and crafts, candy land, and/or a mancala game. Child #4, male age 8 wishes for: a fidget kit, Legos, anything to build or a Game Stop, Target, Roblox or Minecraft anything. Mom and dad would appreciate anything. Gift cards to Home Goods, Target, Amazon, Michaels, Staples, Bass Pro Shop or for groceries would be a blessing.
Filed Under: Promotion

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 