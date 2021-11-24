You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 189

November 24, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

"Regina" very recently needed to remove herself from an unsafe environment just before the holidays and is worried that she might not be able to provide for her 3 young boys for Christmas. She hopes to make it as normal of a holiday as possible for her sons and her only wishes are for them. The boys enjoy many creative play toys that enhance their imagination and mom is hoping to get some clothing items for them with any gift cards she receives.  Child #1, male age 2 wishes for: Disney movies, cars, trains, stuffed animals, building blocks. Child #2, male age 4 wishes for: Lego’s, trains, construction vehicles, coloring and fidget toys (Pop It) Child #3, male age 5 wishes for: Action figures, coloring, painting, Play Doh, and Star Wars items.
