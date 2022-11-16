Charles is a developmentally delayed 63-year-old man who lives in a group home for the developmentally disabled. Charles functions at about a 7-year-old level. Charles has been involved with the Department of Developmental Disabilities his entire life after being abandoned in a group home by his mother when he was in his late teens. Charles has had no contact with any family for at least 40 years. Adult#1: As noted Charles is 63 but functions at the age of a 6–7-year-old- Charles would benefit from clothes and wears extra-large tops. Charles likes horror movies, trains and police vehicles and coloring. Charles would like twistable crayons (he thinks they don't break as easily) and has asked for two sets of these. Charles would really like remote controlled hook and ladder fire truck where the ladder goes up and down by the remote. Charles would like a cast iron Dodge Charger Model (which he saw at Centerline Hobby). Charles might also like Freddy Kruger movies on DVD. Charles needs a fur hat and gloves with fur.

