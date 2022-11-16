You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2022 – Family 106

Christmas Wishes 2022 – Family 106

November 16, 2022

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 106 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

Charles is a developmentally delayed 63-year-old man who lives in a group home for the developmentally disabled. Charles functions at about a 7-year-old level. Charles has been involved with the Department of Developmental Disabilities his entire life after being abandoned in a group home by his mother when he was in his late teens. Charles has had no contact with any family for at least 40 years. Adult#1: As noted Charles is 63 but functions at the age of a 6–7-year-old- Charles would benefit from clothes and wears extra-large tops. Charles likes horror movies, trains and police vehicles and coloring. Charles would like twistable crayons (he thinks they don't break as easily) and has asked for two sets of these. Charles would really like remote controlled hook and ladder fire truck where the ladder goes up and down by the remote. Charles would like a cast iron Dodge Charger Model (which he saw at Centerline Hobby). Charles might also like Freddy Kruger movies on DVD. Charles needs a fur hat and gloves with fur.

