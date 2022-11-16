You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2022 – Family 176

November 16, 2022

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 176 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

Upper Cape single dad raising his daughter without the support of many. He tries but admits he knows “nothing” about teenage girls and hopes that he is “doing the right thing” by her. They are being treated for their grief and loss around losing his wife and the daughter’s mother. Child #1, female age 14 needs Pajamas size small, Snow boots size 6. She wishes for: Smiley face slippers with rubber sole size 6. She would like to redecorate her bedroom this winter and wishes for a gift card to Home Goods or other home store. She also wishes for a hair dryer and a vanity for her bedroom. Dad requests nothing but could use a gift card for groceries or gasoline.

