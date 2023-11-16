Christmas Wishes 2023 – Family 072

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 072 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
Tight knit family that has lived on Cape Cod their entire life. Single mother and family are currently facing homelessness after having stable housing for many years. Mother helps others within the community to acquire childcare as her profession. Any help with assisting this family in bringing some hope and holiday cheer during this difficult season in their life would be greatly appreciated! Both children plan to attend college in the fall. Child #1: 19 year old daughter enjoys Anime books (mangas) Barnes and Noble gift card, any anime merchandise in general, self-care and various hygiene products such as bath bombs, bubble bath etc, arts and crafts items, fabrics to create sewing projects, LOVES animals and PetSmart gift cards to help care for reptiles/pets, organizers for belongings, 5-subject notebooks for creative writing and schoolwork, enjoys baking so any baking supplies would be great. Plays guitar so would love pics, music sheets and other guitar accessories. Child #2: 17 year old son would like acrylic paint, brush set, framed canvas’, marvel merchandise, amazon gift cards, Michael’s gift card for more art supplies, Target or Walmart gift cards for clothing, Newbury comics gift card, school supplies for senior year and college in the fall. Parent/guardian #1: 44 year old mother would benefit from gas gift cards, grocery store gift cards, Bridgerton book series, self-help books, enjoys doing intricate lego sets to take her mind off of stressors, needing new pots and pans and would like a new pressure cooker and/or air fryer.