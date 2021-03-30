Homeowner’s Headquarters: Cape & Islands Glass

Member Spotlight

Locally owned and operated since 1981, Cape and Islands Glass offers free estimates and complimentary design consultation. Cape & Islands Glass is the leader in Frameless Shower Door design and installation. Beginning with their multiple convenient showrooms and our design team, they help you to decide which models and features are right for you. The Cape and Islands Glass professional installation team assures your complete satisfaction. Whether it’s a simple single door, a neo angle design, a shower with kneewalls next to a whirlpool tub, or a steam shower, they have the experience and can deliver the quality you expect.

Location:

234 Iyannough Road, Route 28, Hyannis, MA 02601

(508) 775-7742