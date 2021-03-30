Homeowner’s Headquarters: Mid-Cape Home Centers

Member Spotlight
Mid-Cape understands the importance of building local and supporting local communities. Offering products and services such as: windows, doors, custom millwork shop, architectural support, kitchen and bath design, product knowledge, and building materials. With a vast, diverse shipping fleet, showrooms, dedicated local support, a full-service lumber yard, and six locations, Mid-Cape Home Centers is committed to providing building supplies and experience that will help southeast Massachusetts remain one of the best places to live in America. Let Mid-Cape help you through every step of your project, and see why our commitment to service is one of the many contributing factors that makes the Mid-Cape Experience one of a kind.
Listen to our interview with Mid-Cape Home Centers below:
|South Dennis
|465 Route 134
|South Dennis, MA 02660
|508-398-6071
|Orleans
|15 Main Street, P.O. Box 99
|Orleans, MA 02653
|508-255-0200
|Wellfleet
|30 Commercial St.
|Wellfleet, MA 02667
|508-349-3734
|Middleboro
|123 East Grove Street, Route 28
|Middleboro, MA 02346
|508-947-2353
|Falmouth
|81 Locust Street
|Falmouth, MA 02540
|508-548-3154
|Martha’s Vineyard Showroom
|20 East Line Road
|Edgartown, MA 02539
|508-693-3375