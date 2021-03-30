You are here: Home / Promotion / Homeowner’s Headquarters: Mid-Cape Home Centers

Homeowner’s Headquarters: Mid-Cape Home Centers

March 30, 2021

Member Spotlight

Mid-Cape understands the importance of building local and supporting local communities. Offering products and services such as: windows, doors, custom millwork shop, architectural support, kitchen and bath design, product knowledge, and building materials. With a vast, diverse shipping fleet, showrooms, dedicated local support, a full-service lumber yard, and six locations, Mid-Cape Home Centers is committed to providing building supplies and experience that will help southeast Massachusetts remain one of the best places to live in America. Let Mid-Cape help you through every step of your project, and see why our commitment to service is one of the many contributing factors that makes the Mid-Cape Experience one of a kind.

Visit Mid-Cape Home Centers

Listen to our interview with Mid-Cape Home Centers below:

Mid-Cape Home Centers

Image 1 of 7

Locations

South Dennis 465 Route 134 South Dennis, MA 02660 508-398-6071
Orleans 15 Main Street, P.O. Box 99 Orleans, MA 02653 508-255-0200
Wellfleet 30 Commercial St. Wellfleet, MA 02667 508-349-3734
Middleboro 123 East Grove Street, Route 28 Middleboro, MA 02346 508-947-2353
Falmouth 81 Locust Street Falmouth, MA 02540 508-548-3154
Martha’s Vineyard Showroom 20 East Line Road Edgartown, MA 02539 508-693-3375

 

Filed Under: Promotion

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 