Homeowner’s Headquarters: Mid-Cape Home Centers

Member Spotlight

Mid-Cape understands the importance of building local and supporting local communities. Offering products and services such as: windows, doors, custom millwork shop, architectural support, kitchen and bath design, product knowledge, and building materials. With a vast, diverse shipping fleet, showrooms, dedicated local support, a full-service lumber yard, and six locations, Mid-Cape Home Centers is committed to providing building supplies and experience that will help southeast Massachusetts remain one of the best places to live in America. Let Mid-Cape help you through every step of your project, and see why our commitment to service is one of the many contributing factors that makes the Mid-Cape Experience one of a kind.

Listen to our interview with Mid-Cape Home Centers below:



South Dennis 465 Route 134 South Dennis, MA 02660 508-398-6071 Orleans 15 Main Street, P.O. Box 99 Orleans, MA 02653 508-255-0200 Wellfleet 30 Commercial St. Wellfleet, MA 02667 508-349-3734 Middleboro 123 East Grove Street, Route 28 Middleboro, MA 02346 508-947-2353 Falmouth 81 Locust Street Falmouth, MA 02540 508-548-3154 Martha’s Vineyard Showroom 20 East Line Road Edgartown, MA 02539 508-693-3375



