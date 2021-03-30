Homeowner’s Headquarters: RCA Electric & Generators

Member Spotlight

RCA Electric & Generators is a full-service generator and electrical company. Focused on helping homeowners and building contractors select, purchase, install, and maintain the ideal generator for their needs. RCA is the most trusted name for Generac installation and maintenance and is proud to be the only Power Pro Premier dealer of Generac across Southeast Massachusetts. RCA is happy to maintain any brand of generator in your home — even if they didn’t install it ourselves. Contact RCA today if you’d like to discuss your power needs. They’ll make sure you’re prepared when the next storm hits.

Visit RCA Electric & Generators

Listen to our interview with RCA Electric & Generators below:



Location:

153 Commercial St, Mashpee, MA 02649

(508) 428-0449