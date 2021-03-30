Homeowner’s Headquarters: Simpler Pleasures

Member Spotlight

Simpler Pleasures is a Cape Cod, MA based design firm that specializes in refined, custom design solutions that are tailored to each customers taste and style. They carry many popular brands of furniture and accessories and have an onsite workroom which allows them to create design solutions to the exacting specifications of their clientele. Simpler Pleasures can design, manage and produce projects both large and small, from slip covers to window treatments, custom cushions or pillows, complete reupholstery and more. You may visit them at our 433 Main St. showroom or call to arrange for a design consultation.

Listen to our interview with Simpler Pleasures below:



Location:

433 Main St., Chatham, MA 02633

(508) 945-4040