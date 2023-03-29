Love Your Space: Cape Leisure

Member Spotlight

Originally started in the late 1970’s, Cape Leisure, under a different name back then, has been providing Cape Cod with high quality outdoor and casual furniture since. After rebranding as Cape Leisure in 1988, the store quickly became the largest and most successful outdoor furniture store on Cape Cod. They pride themselves on excellent service and product knowledge. Most of their staff has been with them for a decade or more, ensuring that they will be able to help with products both new and old. Whether you are looking for that old Cape look with a traditional teak set, a modern eco-friendly poly set, or a transitional wicker set, you will be sure to find something that will help you bring some leisure into your life.

Tip 1:

A patio umbrella can be a beautiful part of your outdoor space. But when it comes to umbrellas withstanding wind, it all comes down to the base! A bigger, stronger, heavy base is going to improve the durability of any umbrella.

Tip 2:

High Density Poly Ethylene is one of the most versatile plastics. When looking at H-D-P-E or recycled poly outdoor products, consider how much direct sunlight they’ll get, as poly can get hot in the summer sun. We always recommend the lighter and cooler colors.

Tip 3:

Teak is our best seller. And while you can do a lot to maintain and preserve the honey gold color of natural teak, we recommend letting your teak age to a silverish gray for a distinct and timeless look… especially here in New England.

Visit Cape Leisure

Location:

3830 Falmouth Rd, Marstons Mills, MA 02648

(508) 428-1175

