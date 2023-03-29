Love Your Space: Mid-Cape Home Centers

Member Spotlight

Mid-Cape understands the importance of building local and supporting local communities. Offering products and services such as: windows, doors, custom millwork shop, architectural support, kitchen and bath design, product knowledge, and building materials. With a vast, diverse shipping fleet, showrooms, dedicated local support, a full-service lumber yard, and six locations, Mid-Cape Home Centers is committed to providing building supplies and experience that will help southeast Massachusetts remain one of the best places to live in America. Let Mid-Cape help you through every step of your project, and see why our commitment to service is one of the many contributing factors that makes the Mid-Cape Experience one of a kind.

Tip 1:

When you’re dealing with siding products, wood shingles will give you the authentic look and feel of Cape Cod. On the other hand, synthetic products like composite or vinyl will significantly reduce your need for maintenance and offer long lasting aesthetic appeal.

Tip 2:

When you’re taking on your next siding project, make sure you have a contractor who has insurance, is registered and has excellent references. And last but not least, make sure your contractor has your homes best interest in mind and wants to make your vision become a reality.

Tip 3:

How do you know when your house needs new siding? Are your shingles cupping? Curling? Missing? Is your clapboard coming apart? These are telltale signs that your home is overdue for new siding. Check out today’s best options to make your home more beautiful than you ever imagined.

Visit Mid-Cape Home Centers

Locations

South Dennis 465 Route 134 South Dennis, MA 02660 508-398-6071 Orleans 15 Main Street, P.O. Box 99 Orleans, MA 02653 508-255-0200 Wellfleet 30 Commercial St. Wellfleet, MA 02667 508-349-3734 Middleboro 123 East Grove Street, Route 28 Middleboro, MA 02346 508-947-2353 Falmouth 81 Locust Street Falmouth, MA 02540 508-548-3154 Martha’s Vineyard Showroom 20 East Line Road Edgartown, MA 02539 508-693-3375