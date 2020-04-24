Win the Mother’s Day Photo & Story Contest from Alberto’s Ristorante!

Alberto’s Ristorante is helping us celebrate Mother’s Day 2020 through a Photo & Story Contest which recognizes moms of all kinds. Are you a mom yourself? Take a selfie with your kids and tell us a funny story about your time during this stay at home period. Want to recognize your mom? Find an old photo, scan it, and tell us a great story about what makes your mom special.

Rebecca Romo of 99.9 the Q’s Feel Good Mornings (and a new mom herself) will select 10 winners on Friday, May 8th. We’ll post the winning photos and stories on CapeCod.Com. Each winner will receive a $50 promotional certificate/credit to Alberto’s to use on Mother’s Day for a special meal, to pick up at their Hyannis location on Sunday, May 10th. Alberto’s is creating Family Style platters (which serves 2-4) of their fan favorites, including Pasta Carbonara, Chicken Parmagiana, Beef Short Rib, and Pork Osso Buco. And beer and wine are now available for take-out. Go to Albertos.net for the full menu, call in your order, and ask for curbside pickup.

Let’s make Mother’s Day 2020 an unforgettable day!

