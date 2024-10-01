Learn About Cutting Edge Digital Marketing Tools – FREE!

We are pleased to introduce the CCB Media Marketing Education Series. In this series, we’re exploring digital marketing. We’ve heard from many of our local small business clients that digital marketing is increasingly important to their businesses in these challenging times. We want to help you optimize your efforts by offering a series of FREE educational seminars in October, presented by Katie Pray of Vici Media, a CCB Media partner.

You’ll learn the latest information and take away practical steps you can implement for your business immediately.

Two seminars will be held on October 29th at the Cape Cod Resort and Conference Center at 9a, 11a and 2p. RSVP below.

Digital Advertising For Local Businesses – 9AM and 2PM

This seminar is for small businesses that want to learn about digital advertising options beyond Pay-Per-Click. We’ll give you an overview on a variety of products. You’ll learn about targeting strategies such as Retargeting, Behavioral Targeting, Keyword Targeting, and Artificial Intelligence and how they can be used to show your advertising to the right audience.

Mobile Marketing: The Latest and Greatest Innovations – 11AM

Learn all the features of mobile marketing including geo-fencing, Household Address Targeting, behavioral/location/brand targeting, dynamically updated ads, weather triggered ads, geo-retargeting, geo-lookalike targeting, Cross Platform Targeting, and on-site visit tracking. If you’re new to mobile, or a mobile marketing enthusiast, there’s a topic in this webinar for you!

We’re Bringing in an Expert: Meet Katie Pray

Katie has hands on marketing experience and creating all-inclusive marketing campaigns for clients utilizing traditional media, new media, and event marketing.

She has worked with media agencies and clients of various sizes, in all different industries. She has been on the sales side of operations as a salesperson and Sales Manager for a group of radio stations.

Katie loves creating, building, and maintaining relationships with clients, media, and teaching, so being able to teach media to sales teams is the best of both worlds.

Register Below!