HYANNIS – The Fourth of July may look different on Cape Cod this year, but many residents and businesses are still showing their patriotism with beautiful displays.

Take some time this weekend to scroll through our photo gallery of July 4th images from across the area.

Stay safe this weekend and take a moment to reflect on our nation’s founding while giving thanks for everything great about the United States of America.

Photos by: Jane Sheehy Emplit