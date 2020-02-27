Have Unused Diabetes Supplies? Teststripz Can Help

Have you ever found yourself with an overstock of diabetes supplies, like test strips and lancets, that will expire before you’re able to use them? You may have upgraded to a new meter, changed brands, or simply accumulated an overstock over time.
Sometimes a loved one passes away, leaving their unused supplies behind. If you’re a woman, you may have experienced gestational diabetes. Perhaps you’ve even reversed your diabetes and no longer need to test.
Combine all of this with about 30,000,000 diabetics in the United States alone. That’s billions of dollars-worth of unused supplies accumulating, expiring, and ending up in the garbage every year.
Now, suppose your insurance falters and your testing supplies are no longer covered. Have you ever seen the price tags on diabetes supplies at a pharmacy? Ever had to pay for a box of test strips or lancets out-of-pocket?
In most pharmacies, a single box of test strips can easily exceed $200. That’s more than $2 per strip. You’d better hope you don’t get an error message on your monitor, or fumble a strip onto the floor.
Now consider how many times you test per day, plus the cost of the monitor, lancing device, lancets, swabs etc. For someone without proper insurance coverage, testing properly could easily add up to $10, $20, even $30 PER DAY.
Chad and Chris Langley created Teststripz.com for people with diabetes who have supplies they don’t need and who need supplies they don’t have. The company has been in business since 2008.
“We started the business after realizing that artificial scarcity was causing shortages for people who rely on the supplies we provide to manage their disease. My dad has had Type 1 diabetes since he was 12,” said CEO Chad Langley. “Without the proper monitoring equipment, like test strips and lancets, it’s impossible to manage to disease correctly. This could lead to hypoglycemia (extremely low blood sugar levels) or even insulin shock for Type 1 Diabetics. Those with Type 2 Diabetes can suffer from hyperglycemia (extremely high blood sugar levels), which causes serious organ damage, and lead to insulin dependence. That’s why we provide an alternative market place for people to access supplies at affordable rates.”
Teststripz.com is a one-of-a-kind reverse marketplace for people with diabetes. Reverse marketplaces evolved with the rise of the Internet and ecommerce, due to a shift in the balance of power over supply-and-demand in favor of consumers, Langley explained. In other words, there is an existing, consistent demand for diabetes supplies. The supply is greater still, if you know where to look.
Teststripz’ selling platform is fully automated so that you can sell your supplies with minimal time and effort. They provide a free return shipping label for you to ship your supplies and release all payments within 24 hours of receiving your package.
Regardless of how you get your supplies, they are your supplies. If you can’t use them for your own testing regiment (which is always the first and highest priority), you have the legal right to resell them.
To find out more about buying or selling with Teststripz, visit teststripz.com.
