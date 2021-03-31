Waggin’ Wednesday: Rosa Is Looking For A Quiet Home (Watch Video)

Meet Rosa!

Rosa is a 16-year-old female longhair cat looking for her perfect retirement situation. When arriving at ARL Rosa was very nervous when it came to new people and is still adjusting to her new surroundings. ARL staff has worked extensively and this little senior lady is making tremendous progress! She is accepting of treats and pets and is looking for a quiet, adult-only home to retire to. Being the only pet in the home would also be preferable.

If you’ve never considered adopting a senior pet, then maybe Rosa is the one! Senior animals are great – their personalities are fully formed so you know exactly what you’re getting and most senior pets like Rosa are well past their rambunctious phase – senios typically want a quiet place to relax, sleep, eat, love and be loved.

If you are interested in adopting this cat, please fill out our web form, available here:

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

You can expect a response to your inquiry from a member of our adoption staff within 48 hours of completing this form. Due to our high volume of inquiries, please refrain from calling unless that time frame has passed. If needed, you can reach the Brewster shelter at 617-426-9170 x305. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently operating by appointment only 1pm-4pm. Our Adoption Forward process will start with a phone conversation.

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: