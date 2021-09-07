13th Annual MM5K Run/Walk For Research is Sunday



DENNIS – The 13th Annual MM5K Run/Walk For Research is this Sunday at 10 AM at West Dennis Beach. Proceeds benefit the Turlough Meehan Research Foundation working to find a cure for infant leukemia.

Preregistration and number pickup will be on Friday at Marathon Sports from 3 PM to 6 PM and Saturday from 9 PM to Noon at the Dennis Fire Department. Entry fees for Adults 18 and over is $30, Children 12-18 $10 and children 7-11 is $5. Race shirts are $20.

All groups and ages are welcome and encouraged to participate. For more information visit www.mightymeehan.com.

A post-race awards ceremony will be held at Chapin’s Fish ‘n Chips on Lower County Road in Dennis Port. There is a suggested donation of $25. race participants will be admitted free.