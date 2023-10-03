19-year-old indicted for July boat fatality in Dennis

DENNIS – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced that on Friday September 29, 2023, a Barnstable County Grand Jury indicted David K. Sullivan, 19, of Medfield, for his role in the July 21, 2023, death of a 17-year-old Sadie Mauro, a senior and rising lacrosse player at Dover-Sherborn High School.

David Sullivan was indicted on the charges of Death of a person caused by operating vessel/boat under the influence of intoxicating liquor, possess false RMV documents, minor in possession of alcohol, operation of a vessel while under the influence of intoxication liquor causing serious bodily injury (x2), and reckless or negligent operation of a vessel causing death.

At approximately 9:00 PM on July 21, 2023, law enforcement responded to a boat crash reported in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis. Upon arrival and further investigation, it was determined that the boat crash resulted in the fatality of Maura as well as causing serious bodily injury to two other individuals that were on the boat.

Mr. Sullivan is due in the Barnstable Superior Court on October 10, 2023, for an arraignment.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by several law enforcement agencies including Dennis Police Department, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts Environmental Police, State Police Marine Unit, Massachusetts State Police Dive Team, and the Barnstable County Regional Dive Team.

Due to the nature of this matter the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, will make no further comment on the charges pending against Mr. Sullivan at this time.

The District Attorney would like to express his deepest condolences to Mauro’s family and loved ones.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.