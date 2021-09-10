20th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks to be remembered at this weekends Seaside Le Mans



SOUTH YARMOUTH – Seaside Le Mans – The Race for the Cape Cod Community will mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Mashpee Commons.

Prior to the start of the 20th edition of the event, an Opening Ceremony will be held with representatives of the Army National Guard, Mashpee Police and Fire Departments and the Town of Mashpee.

The 9/11 Commemoration will include a tribute to first responders, active military members and veterans, the singing of the National Anthem, the Armed Forces Medley, and a military flyover. Massachusetts Ninth District Congressman William Keating will again serve as the Grand Marshal

The 20th edition of the event, which was postponed in 2020 amid the COVID-19 outbreak, will take place at Mashpee Commons. More than $7 million has been raised for more than 50 local organizations since the race’s inception in 2001 through sponsorships and matching funds.

This year’s beneficiaries include:

Cape Cod Healthcare – Hospice Services

Cape Cod Military Support Foundation – Enhanced Services for Military Families

Cape Cod Baseball League – Youth Clinic Scholarships

Cape Cod Museum of Natural History – Youth Education Programs

Cape Kid Meals – Expanded Weekend Hunger Relief Program

The Davenport Companies in South Yarmouth created and underwrites the Seaside Le Mans – The Race for the Cape Cod Community, which features teams of sponsors driving Formula One karts during an endurance race on an outdoor track to determine the winner.

“We are so excited for our return to racing this year after the pandemic brought nearly every event and activity to a halt in 2020. The work that our five 2021 beneficiaries do is more important than ever as we rebound collectively as a community,” said DeWitt Davenport, CEO of The Davenport Companies and founder of the race.

The 2021 edition of the Seaside Le Mans – The Race for the Cape Cod Community will feature a new event this year, a Family Zone presented by the Massachusetts Army National Guard.

The Davenport Companies covers all event related costs. All race donations and sponsorships are sent to The Cape Cod Foundation, which distributes the funds to the designated beneficiaries.

The event is free to spectators and features food, music, and entertainment for the whole family.

“The 2021 edition of the Seaside Le Mans – The Race for the Cape Cod Community, will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. As part of the event, we will commemorate that anniversary and pay tribute to first responders, active-duty military members and veterans. The race has always been about supporting the Cape Cod community, and our dedication to that has never been stronger,” said Davenport.

The race will feature 16 karts driven by local business sponsors. Some sponsors have donated their seats to first responders who will take the wheel.

More event details are available at www.seasidelemans.org and on Facebook.