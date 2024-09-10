9/11 remembrance ceremonies slated across the Cape

9/11 remembrance ceremonies will held by public safety agencies across the Cape on September 11th. CWN will post updates as we receive them:

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Fire Department will hold a brief ceremony on September 11th in remembrance of the victims killed on September 11th, 2001. The ceremony will beheld in front of the Wellfleet Fire Station at 10 Lawrence Road at 10 AM. Participants are asked to to assemble by 9:40 AM.

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department will again join St. Mary’s Episcopal Church to put on a Day of Remembrance on September 11th in Barnstable.

SANDWICH – Sandwich Fire Department will be hosting a brief 9/11 Ceremony at 9:00 AM on Wednesday September 11, 2024 at Station 3 – 251 Cotuit Road in the F/F Memorial Garden. All are welcome.

FALMOUTH – A 9/11 memorial ceremony will be held on September 11th at the Fire-Rescue headquarters at 399 Main Street in the Memorial Circle. The event starts at 9:45 AM. The ceremony will be held on September 11th at 10 AM at the Barnstable Fire Station at 3249 Main Street.