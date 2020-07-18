Air Quality Alert 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday

Air Quality Alert

…AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY…

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has issued

an air quality action day for the following counties…

Barnstable…Central Middlesex County…Dukes…Eastern Essex…Eastern Hampden…Eastern Hampshire…Eastern Norfolk…Eastern Plymouth…Nantucket…Northern Bristol…Northern Worcester…Northwest Middlesex County…Southeast Middlesex…Southern Bristol…Southern Plymouth…Southern Worcester…Suffolk…Western Essex… Western Hampden…Western Norfolk…Western Plymouth.

An air quality action day means ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information…

http://eeaonline.eea.state.ma.us/dep/massair/web/#/pollution/map/max