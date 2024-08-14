Air Station Cape Cod assists in rescue of 6 people from burning vessel off New Hampshire

PORTSMOUTH, NH – The Coast Guard rescued six people after a boat fire led to them abandoning ship 120 miles east of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Sunday.

The fishing vessel Three Girls, an 81-ft trawler, had four crew members, the captain, and a NOAA observer aboard.

At 8:56 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Northern New England command center watchstanders received a mayday call from the Three Girls stating that the vessel was on fire they were making preparations to abandon ship. The First Coast Guard District command center watchstanders also received an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon from the vessel.

At 9 p.m., Sector Northern New England diverted the Coast Guard Cutter William Chadwick (WPC – 1150), a 154-foot fast response cutter, to respond. An MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew and a HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod were launched to provide aerial support.

At 10:30 p.m., all Coast Guard assets along with the Three Girl’s sister ship, fishing vessel Princess Laura, arrived on scene and confirmed that all six people were aboard a life raft. The William Chadwick crew launched their small boat to retrieve the survivors while the MH-60 Jayhawk crew waited on standby if immediate medical care was needed.

At 11:30 p.m., all six survivors were transferred aboard the William Chadwick. No major injuries reported.

On Monday morning, the crew of the William Chadwick transferred the survivors to a pier in South Portland.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our crew’s swift response in this rescue,” said Lt. Cmdr. Brent Lane, William Chadwick’s commanding officer. “Their dedication and skill were crucial to the successful outcome, but it’s also a stark reminder of the importance of having the right safety equipment at all times. This rescue highlights that preparation and proper gear are as vital as the bravery and professionalism our team consistently displays.”

Hear the mayday call here: