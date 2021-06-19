You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Alarm alerts firefighters to basement fire in Yarmouth

Alarm alerts firefighters to basement fire in Yarmouth

June 19, 2021

YARMOUTH – Firefighters responding to investigate an automatic fire alarm discovered a basement fire in a home in Yarmouth. Dennis firefighters also responded after the initial alarm at 127 River Street sometime before 11 AM Saturday morning. Crews were stretching hose lines to the house to quell the fire. Further details were not immediately available.

