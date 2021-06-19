YARMOUTH – Firefighters responding to investigate an automatic fire alarm discovered a basement fire in a home in Yarmouth. Dennis firefighters also responded after the initial alarm at 127 River Street sometime before 11 AM Saturday morning. Crews were stretching hose lines to the house to quell the fire. Further details were not immediately available.
Alarm alerts firefighters to basement fire in Yarmouth
June 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Lawmakers Move to Reauthorize National Seashore Advisory Commission
- CapeCod.com’s Top 5 News Stories This Week
- Orleans Board of Health Approves Regulations for Chemical Tanks
- Housing Crisis Task Force Concerned for Future
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands United Way’s Best Night
- Sunday Journal – Mid-Cape Home Centers & the Cape Cod Children’s Place
- Several injuries reported, traffic tied up after crash eastbound before “alley” section of Route 6
- AI-Powered Mayflower, Beset with Glitch, Returns to England
- Cape Cod Healthcare Updates Visitation Policy
- Red Cross Calls for Donations Amid Blood Shortage
- State Audit Claims Missteps in Protecting Disabled People
- Provincetown Seeking Input on East End Park Design