Alcohol possible factor in Yarmouth crash

March 14, 2021



YARMOUTH – At 5:15 PM Sunday afternoon there was a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Higgins Crowell Road and Buck Island Road in West Yarmouth. One party was evaluated at the scene. Yarmouth Police reportedly took one person into custody on suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

