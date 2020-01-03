You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Alert called at Logan Airport for incoming Cape Air plane

Alert called at Logan Airport for incoming Cape Air plane

January 3, 2020

capecod.com file photo

BOSTON – An alert was called at Logan Airport putting fire crews on standby sometime after 3 PM. The pilot reportedly radioed that he had an unsafe landing gear indication. The plane reportedly enroute from Provincetown to Boston did land safely at Logan International Airport and no injuries were reported.

