BOSTON – An alert was called at Logan Airport putting fire crews on standby sometime after 3 PM. The pilot reportedly radioed that he had an unsafe landing gear indication. The plane reportedly enroute from Provincetown to Boston did land safely at Logan International Airport and no injuries were reported.
Alert called at Logan Airport for incoming Cape Air plane
January 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
