WAREHAM – On Thursday afternoon at about 4:00 p.m., Wareham firefighters responded to Timber Lane for an Amazon delivery van on fire.

Capt. Mickey Bird and the crew of Engine 1 quickly knocked down the fire with the assistance of Engine 5. A second vehicle, which was parked close by was also damaged in the incident.

The cause of the fire appears to be mechanical, and there were no injuries. Several packages in the van were salvaged by the WFD.