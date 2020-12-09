AmeriGas to complete burn off in Hyannis this morning

HYANNIS – AmeriGas, in conjunction with the Hyannis Fire Department, will be performing a flaring operation to burn off the remaining propane vapors in one of their bulk storage tanks. It will be conducted on Wednesday December 9th, 2020 from 8 AM to 4 PM. The flaring operation will cause there to be a large 20-25 foot flame visible from many areas in Hyannis. The operation will be conducted at the Amerigas Hyannis location, 193 Iyannough Road/Rte 28, near the intersection of Yarmouth Road and Iyannough Road/Rte 28. The neighboring businesses and the general public are in no danger. This is scheduled maintenance and Hyannis Fire Department will be on site for the duration.