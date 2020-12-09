HYANNIS – AmeriGas, in conjunction with the Hyannis Fire Department, will be performing a flaring operation to burn off the remaining propane vapors in one of their bulk storage tanks. It will be conducted on Wednesday December 9th, 2020 from 8 AM to 4 PM. The flaring operation will cause there to be a large 20-25 foot flame visible from many areas in Hyannis. The operation will be conducted at the Amerigas Hyannis location, 193 Iyannough Road/Rte 28, near the intersection of Yarmouth Road and Iyannough Road/Rte 28. The neighboring businesses and the general public are in no danger. This is scheduled maintenance and Hyannis Fire Department will be on site for the duration.
AmeriGas to complete burn off in Hyannis this morning
December 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
