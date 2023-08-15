Another serious crash reported on Route 132 in Hyannis





HYANNIS – Emergency officials were called to another serious crash on Route 132 in Hyannis. The two-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 PM in the area of Old Strawberry Hill Road. Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital, four others were treated and released at the scene. Traffic was backed up while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Earlier today, CWN reported on a series of crashes recently on Route 132.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

