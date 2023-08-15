Two people injured in crash on Route 132 in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Two people were injured in a crash on Iyannough Road (Route 132) shortly after 6:30 AM Tuesday. According to reports following the collision a small box truck struck a tree while another vehicle ended up in the parking lot of Tracey Volkswagen damaging at least one other parked vehicle. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

________________

This is at least the fourth major crash in recent days on Route 132 between the Cape Cod Mall and the Orleans Rotary since August 5th. (That stretch is designated as a no left turn zone though it is unclear if that was a factor in any of the crashes:

August 5: Motorcycle crash injuries one seriously, closes section of Route 132

August 13: Fiery crash by Cape Cod Mall closes Route 132-traffic light had gone out before crash

August 14: Crash snarls traffic on Route 132