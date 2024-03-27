April Fools Day “plunge” scheduled for April 7th in Chatham

CHATHAM – Beginning in 2008, members of the Chatham Fire Department have taken part in an April Fools’ Day “plunge” at one of our local beaches. In the first year, there were only ten participants and $200 raised. The participants vowed to get together every year and to spread the word, hoping more people would join in the fun. It was decided that each year, we would raise money for a different local individual or family in need, usually to assist with the financial burden of an illness or injury. Each year, the swim has grown immensely, both in the number of participants and in the funds raised. Aside from the financial assistance, the huge crowd generates an enormous emotional boost for the recipient and his/her family. It is truly a testament to the strength of our local community, and it exemplifies the importance of everyone looking out for each other in our small community.

This year marks the 17th year that the April Fools from Chatham Fire have led the community into the frigid waters. The Chatham Firefighters have done an outstanding job of rallying the community behind some amazingly brave people. This year, we will swim for Erin (Kinski) Coughlin. As a devoted mother of two boys, an esteemed educational assistant at Nauset Regional Schools, a Nauset Hall of Fame Recipient, and the passionate coach of the Nauset girls basketball team, Erin has always been a pillar of strength and inspiration to those around her.

Unfortunately, Erin has recently been faced with unexpected health challenges. On March 15, 2024, she underwent surgery after being diagnosed with Melanoma. As she awaits further guidance from her oncologist regarding her treatment plan, another hurdle emerged. Erin’s right leg became swollen, rendering her unable to walk. Subsequently, on March 20, 2024, she received the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.We hope to make this our biggest and best swim yet. There is no better way to slam the door on the winter season than to take your first refreshing dip of the year!

Please join us Sunday, April 7th at 1:00 pm at Hardings Beach in Chatham. Donations of all amounts are graciously accepted. T-shirts will be available for $25 prior to the event and any remaining will be sold at the swim. A post-swim BBQ will be held at the Chatham VFW immediately following the swim.

If you would like to donate but are not able to attend, you may donate online via the “Getting Erin Back in the Game” GoFundMe page, or cash and checks may be sent to:

April Fools

Chatham Fire Department

135 Depot Rd.

Chatham, MA 02633

(508) 945-2324