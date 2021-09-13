You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barbecue grill ignites fence in Provincetown

Barbecue grill ignites fence in Provincetown

September 12, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – A barbecue grill reportedly caught a fence on fire in Provincetown Sunday evening. Firefighters responded to a condo building at 36 Pleasant Street about 8 PM. The fire was mostly out when they arrived but crews wet down the area. There was no damage to the building and no injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

