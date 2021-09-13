PROVINCETOWN – A barbecue grill reportedly caught a fence on fire in Provincetown Sunday evening. Firefighters responded to a condo building at 36 Pleasant Street about 8 PM. The fire was mostly out when they arrived but crews wet down the area. There was no damage to the building and no injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Barbecue grill ignites fence in Provincetown
September 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sandwich Village To Host Fifth Annual PorchFest
- Falmouth Board Of Health Reports Uptick In Covid Cases
- Nantucket Officials Outline Who Should Get Third Vaccine Dose
- Harwich Mandates Masks at Town Meetings
- Biden’s Vaccine Rules to Set Off Barrage of Legal Challenges
- Sunday Journal – 9/11 Reflection with Former U.S. Senator Paul Kirk
- Sunday Journal – Provincetown COVID Relief with Amanda Converse and Radu Luca
- Sunday Journal – The Eviction Moratorium’s End with HAC’s Alisa Magnotta
- Food4Vets Event In Hyannis Set for September 21
- Several Cape Cod Towns to Hold Hazardous Waste Collections Saturday
- Barnstable Village Hosts 9/11 Ceremony with Former Sen. Paul Kirk
- Monomoy Schools to Provide Free Breakfast, Lunch
- Sweeping New Vaccine Mandates for 100 Million Americans