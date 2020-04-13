Barnstable County facing weather threats and possible power outages



BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (BCREPC) has activated the Multi Agency Coordination Center (MACC) in response to the High Wind Warning that remains in effect this morning until 10 PM EDT this evening for Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket Counties. Sustained winds, 25-40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph are likely. Thunderstorms are also expected.

Updates and guidance

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines and widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

MACC: The Multi Agency Coordination Center (MACC) will be virtual for this event due to COVID-19. We will coordinate with Eversource on power outages and respond to any other resources needed. As a result of weather, the COVID-19 outdoor testing site at Cape Cod Community College will close at 12:00 PM today.